Ethereum Gold (ETG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $177.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $317,341.88 and approximately $177.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

