EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0242 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 96.9% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $471,278.28 and $2,873.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00220396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094931 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

