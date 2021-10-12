Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

