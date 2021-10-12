Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

