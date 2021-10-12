Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

