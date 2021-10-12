Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) by 3,689.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $38.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

