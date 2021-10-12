Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,737,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,764,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.60 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

