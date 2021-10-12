Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Shares of CB opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

