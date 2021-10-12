Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.51

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 6432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after purchasing an additional 684,800 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $40,036,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 837,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

