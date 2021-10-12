Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 510,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,320,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

