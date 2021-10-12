Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,919 shares of company stock worth $299,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

