FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $409.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,997 shares of company stock worth $10,696,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

