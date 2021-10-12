Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.81

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 7198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $518.10 million, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

