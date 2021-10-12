F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $549.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 549 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 851.17 ($11.12), with a volume of 108940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 878.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 856.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 116 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,300.34).

About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

