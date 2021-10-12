Financial Contrast: Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This table compares Paycor HCM and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A JFrog -17.12% -4.91% -3.88%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paycor HCM and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 JFrog 0 6 5 0 2.45

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.49%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and JFrog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 16.52 $40.12 million $0.23 145.26 JFrog $150.83 million 20.01 -$9.40 million ($0.15) -218.33

Paycor HCM has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycor HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats JFrog on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.