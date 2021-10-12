Financial Contrast: THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THK and Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.05 billion 1.40 -$96.78 million ($0.37) -29.11 Disco $1.73 billion 5.42 $367.45 million $2.06 25.16

Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THK. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for THK and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 2 2 0 0 1.50 Disco 1 1 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

THK has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Disco pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. THK pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Disco pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 0.24% 0.23% 0.13% Disco 21.38% 16.75% 13.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of THK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Disco beats THK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

