FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $63.93 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $63.93 million and $3.10 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 785,635,742 coins and its circulating supply is 358,770,707 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

