Firan Technology Group (FTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.