Firan Technology Group (FTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77.
About Firan Technology Group
