First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,400.47

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,400.47 ($31.36) and traded as low as GBX 2,105 ($27.50). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($27.70), with a volume of 13,418 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,370.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,400.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £589.36 million and a P/E ratio of 66.25.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

