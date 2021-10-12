First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

