First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $207.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

