Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Up 12.3%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 2,161,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,749,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.48 million and a P/E ratio of -42.63.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

