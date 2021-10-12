Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $67.62 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Flamingo has a market cap of $67.62 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.27 or 1.00120956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.82 or 0.06084852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

