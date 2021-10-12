FMC (NYSE:FMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 933,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,001. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,099,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.