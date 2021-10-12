Fmr LLC Buys 3,938,175 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 13.75% of JELD-WEN worth $358,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.