Fmr LLC Has $375.53 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,147 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.86% of L3Harris Technologies worth $375,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $236.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

