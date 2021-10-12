Fmr LLC Has $382.55 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,308,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,283 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $382,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

