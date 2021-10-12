Fmr LLC Has $387.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,024 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.50% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $387,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

