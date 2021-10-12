Fmr LLC Sells 505,417 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,826,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505,417 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $394,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.