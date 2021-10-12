Fmr LLC Sells 544,887 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544,887 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $346,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.