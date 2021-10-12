Fmr LLC Sells 84,804 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,804 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of CDW worth $408,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

