Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.29 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

