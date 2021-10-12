ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

FORG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

ForgeRock stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

