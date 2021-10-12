Fortis’ (FTS) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 6,321.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 230,025 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

