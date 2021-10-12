Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 351,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,187. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $308.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

