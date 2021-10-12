Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

FSM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 3,785,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

