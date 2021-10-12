Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,366,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $328,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLHY opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

