Franklin Resources Inc. Has $313.89 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,153,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,919 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $313,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

