Franklin Resources Inc. Has $413.09 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,783,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Capital One Financial worth $413,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.