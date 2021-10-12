Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 351,806 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 351,806 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $277,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,468,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of AMAT opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

