Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 381,750 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 381,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.29% of Sensata Technologies worth $394,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

