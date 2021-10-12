Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 78,429 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $369,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $219.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average of $226.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.