Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.40% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $287,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

