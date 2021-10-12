Frax (FRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.77 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Frax has a market capitalization of $352.37 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00120663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00074527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.81 or 1.00015851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.20 or 0.06130637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

