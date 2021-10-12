frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

frontdoor stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.