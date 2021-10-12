FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

LNC opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

