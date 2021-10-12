FY2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

