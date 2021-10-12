FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

