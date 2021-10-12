Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 380,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,178. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 160,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

