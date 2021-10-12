Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.36. 12,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,236. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

